RSS lodges complaint about false content on social media

Lucknow, Jan 17 (IANS) Two functionaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) have lodged FIRs against unknown persons at the Hazratganj and Gomti Nagar police stations in Lucknow regarding a 16-page post on the social media titled 'Naya Bhartiya Samvidhan'.

RSS leader Tularam Nimesh, 'nagar karyavah', has filed the complaint at the Gomti Nagar police station while Lalta Prasad, zila sangh chalak, has lodged his complaint at the Hazratganj police station.

According to the complaints, the post on social media carries a photograph of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and is aimed at sullying the image of the organisation and its leaders.

The content of the post is designed to spread hatred and create divisions in society, the complaint said. The cyber cell of the Lucknow police is working on the complaints to track down the person who initially posted the content. amita/skp/