RSS operating Covid care centres in 43 cities: Sunil Ambekar

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Amid the Covid-19 surge across the country, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has stepped up its public service campaign as its volunteers are operating Covid care centres in 43 cities and extending support to the district administrations and hospitals in 219 cities, said Sunil Ambekar, All India Publicity Head of the RSS.

During an online interaction with mediapersons on Thursday, Ambekar said: "Like always organisations like RSS, Sewa Bharati etc are working to provide relief materials in the affected areas. Our volunteers have put their lives at risk and are working during the crisis. As per the requirement, 12 services like isolation centres for Covid suspects, Covid care centres for positive patients, supporting government Covid care centres and hospitals, helpline numbers, blood donation, plasma donation, funeral services, Ayurvedic decoction distribution, counselling, oxygen supply, ambulance services, supply of food, ration, masks etc. and awareness about vaccination have been started by the RSS on priority basis."

Support to local administration is also being extended so that we can overcome these testing times, he added.

He told mediapersons that a hospital by the RSS and a 2000-bed Covid care centre with the help of Radha Soami Satsang Beas has been set up in Indore.

Ambekar said vaccination awareness campaigns at more than 10,000 places and 2,442 vaccination centres have been started so far.

Responding to a question he said that plasma donation and blood donation will be done as per the requirement while a list of potential donors has been made in some places.

"A list of blood donors is available in Delhi. 600 people have donated plasma in Pune through a public awareness campaign which helped in saving the lives of 1,500 people. For the elderly and people living alone in different cities, we have issued a helpline number so that we can provide them the required help," Ambekar said.

