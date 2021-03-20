RSS praises Centre's initiatives, fight against Covid

Bengaluru: The highest decision-making body of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), passed a unanimous resolution on Saturday praising the several initiatives of the Union government such as the Vande Bharat Mission, Vaccine Maitri campaign, Shramik special trains and the ongoing Covid vaccination drive, besides hailing the society for the resilient fight it put up to combat the dreaded virus.

According to the resolution, from the beginning of the global pandemic, 'Bharat' lived up to the axiom of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) and extended its helping hand to various countries by distributing essential items.

"We have also distributed vaccines to many countries through the 'Vaccine Maitri' campaign. Bharat's timely acts of international cooperation have been appreciated by many leaders and countries around the world," the resolution read.

It also pointed out that different sections of the society such as the security forces, government functionaries, essential service providers, financial institutions and many others kept the wheels of daily life rolling in an uninterrupted manner throughout the pandemic, which was possible due to the coordinated exercises of various government departments.

The ABPS noted that agriculture produce was more than usual during this time, while the economy is also showing encouraging signs.

"We could also turn this distress into an opportunity with industrial innovations in manufacturing ventilators, PPE kits, developing techniques for Corona testing and quick affordable indigenous Covid vaccine. This has revealed the innate resilience and ingenuity of the society in the face of hardships," the resolution said.

The ABPS also appreciated the role played by every section of the society in containing the ill-effects of the pandemic.

"As the news of the pandemic and its devastating nature started trickling in, the government and the administrative machineries, both at the Centre and the states, swung into action. To educate the masses about the nature of the disease and the necessary precautions, a massive countrywide exercise of public dissemination was undertaken by using various creative means supported by a positive approach of the media with the effect that the entire country responded collectively," the resolution said.

The ABPS also expressed its gratitude towards the Corona warriors, who have rendered selfless service and even sacrificed their lives fighting the pandemic.

"So far, thousands of people have succumbed to the virus. We offer tribute to the departed souls and express heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Bharatiya society as a whole has written a new saga of service," it stated.