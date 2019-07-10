RSS' role in 'nation-building' part of Nagpur varsity syllabus

Nagpur: The history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its role in nation-building has been included in the syllabus of a university-based in Nagpur, where the Sangh has headquarters.

The National Students Union of India has threatened to launch an agitation demanding the removal of the part from the syllabus.

A delegation of NSUI workers, led by city unit chief Ashish Mandpe met Vice-Chancellor Siddharth Kane on Tuesday and register their protest against the universitys decision to dedicate a chapter on RSS in the syllabus. They warned that if the chapter isnt deleted, they would launch an agitation.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has reacted sharply on Twitter demanding that students should also be taught how RSS opposed Quit India movement 1942, Indian Constitution and the National Flag.