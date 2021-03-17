RSS to focus on expanding its network during its 2-day annual meet in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, March 17 (IANS) The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the top decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will be held for two days starting from January 19 in Bengaluru that will deliberate on ways to expand the RSS Sangh work in the country, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Arun Kumar, said here on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said the ABPS will focus more on networking with people and engage them in a constructive way, besides deliberating on cultural and social issues.

"The ABPS will also discuss ways to expand the Sangha work in the country," he added.

According to him, the ABPS will review the work done in the last three years and deliberate on the work to be done in the next three years.

Speaking on the work during the pandemic, he claimed that people and volunteers from all walks of life, who served the society in their own way, came in contact with the Sangh (RSS).

"Therefore the ABPS will focus on networking with such people and engage them in a constructive way. The ABPS will also deliberate on cultural and social issues," he explained.

According to him, ABPS 2021 will be a hybrid event due to the Covid pandemic and it could not be held last year 2020 owing to an outbreak of the pandemic.

He said that the ABPS would commence on Friday (March 19 at 8.30 am and conclude on March 20th. "The ABPS also forms an electoral college and will also vote for the Sarkaryavaha (General Secretary)," he said.

Kumar said that generally 1,500 delegates take part in the annual ABPS meeting but due to the prevailing pandemic, only 450 delegates are present in Bengaluru while the remaining will be attending through an online facility established in 44 pranths (working units of RSS) across the country.

He said that the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal had already commenced which will conclude on Thursday (March 18th) in which agenda of the ABPS along with resolutions will be finalised.

Akhil Bharatiya Sah Prachar Pramukhs Narendra Thakur and Sunil Ambekar, Kshetriya Karyavah of the Dakshina Madhya Kshetra for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Na. Thippeswamy, and Karnataka Dakshina Pranth Prachar Pramukh Pradeep were also present.

