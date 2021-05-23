RSS wing distributes Ayush tablets in villages

The Ayush-64 is an Ayurvedic formulation developed by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, the apex body for research in Ayurveda under the Ministry of Ayush, for the management of malaria.

Lucknow, May 23 (IANS) Sewa Bharti, a wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is distributing Ayush-64 tablets in villages of Avadh Prant (Lucknow region).

The drug was repurposed as the components showed notable antiviral, immune-modulator and anti-pyretic properties.

A study showed that about 35 of 36 of its phyto-constituents have high binding affinity against Covid-19 virus.

The medicine is being provided to patients who are asymptomatic, have mild and moderate symptoms and are under home isolation.

Sewa Pramukh, Awadh Prant, Devendra Asthana, told reporters that 1.5 lakh tablets have alreday been given for distribution.

"More tablets will be provided if needed," he said.

The medicine is being distributed at four centres in Lucknow that include Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Indira Nagar and Aliganj, Munda Vir Mandir in Alambagh and Sewa Bharti office at Rakabganj.

--IANS

amita/ksk/