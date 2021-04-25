RSS women's wing motivational talks online

The Samiti is connecting to more and more women through social media to keep people informed during the pandemic.

Lucknow, April 25 (IANS) Rashtra Sevika Samiti, the women wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is holding online sessions and seminars on various aspects related to Covid-19.

Rashtra Sevika Samiti functionary, Abha Shukla, said, "Women being the centre of their families will pass on the knowledge or put it to the best use in keeping their families safe against the virus."

E-shakhas have become the medium through which the organization is involving women to make them feel positive and stay upbeat.

Sessions like 'Corona kaal aur aadhyatm' (Corona times and spirituality), 'Corona aur online shiksha ka mahatv' (Corona and relevance of online education) and 'Corona mein lockdown ke laabh aur haani' (Benefits and harms of lockdown during corona period) are coming handy in keeping the routine life interesting for its women members and others who are joining the group.

Abha Shukla said, "The biggest challenge is to keep women involved in these online sessions since no physical meetings are taking place. We hold games to make shakhas interesting."

Online sessions also provide knowledge on health tips during the pandemic.

This is the time when women wing of the Sangh wants to reach out to more and more people so that it can help the needy. One of the major reasons for not suspending the shakhas and holding them online is to not break the communication among members who are the organization's link with the society.

