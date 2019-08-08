RSS worker thrashed for celebrating end of Article 370

Sandeep Gupta had celebrated with firecrackers in Ramgunj Mandi as the Centre had announced the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. Police have arrested three men.

Gupta was beaten up brutally by five youths. He has been admitted to a Jhalawar hospital, confirmed his father, Girdharilal.

"My son was hit hard in his stomach and head. We were informed about the attack by his friends," he said.

Himanshu, the friend of the victim, said that a few boys stopped Sandeep when he was on the road and started beating him.

"Sandeep tried to run away but another group of boys overpowered him and hit him in stomach and head leaving him unconscious for two hours. When he gained consciousness, he could not speak for few hours". "We had fired crackers in a group but he was made the victim when he was going alone", Himanshu added. Meanwhile, police have lodged a case against three of the accused on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's father. It needs to be noted here that the Home Minister Amit Shah had issued an advisory directing all police departments to ensure that law and order is maintained in all parts of the country in view of the Centre's revocation of Article 370.