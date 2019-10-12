RSS working to organise entire society: Bhagwat

The RSS chief, who arrived on a nine-day tour to Odisha, said the society is required to be changed for better while it is impossible to change every person in the society.

The country can be transformed with the change of the society, he added.

So, the right approach is to prepare the best person who can play an important role in changing the society and transform the country, he said while addressing a intellectuals meet here.

During the visit, Bhagwat will attend the meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal where functionaries from different states and affiliated groups will be present between October 15 and 20, said RSS sources.

The highest policy-making body of RSS will hold its annual meeting in Odisha for the first time. cd/rt