R'sthan BJP chief apprises Central leaders about political situation

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Amid the on going infighting in the state unit, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia apprised the Central leadership in the national capital about the political situation in the desert state.

Poonia's visit to New Delhi is seen as a crucial development a few days after a 22-year-old letter written by him went viral amidst the infighting in the state. In the letter, he had written to the then party president and current Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria in 1999 as the state president of the Yuva Morcha, Poonia had expressed displeasure over not getting the assembly ticket despite assurances from top leaders like Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Harishankar Bhabhra, Lalit Kishor Chaturvedi and had resigned from the post.

Party insiders claimed that the letter was shared by Vasundhara Raje's camp after a show cause notice was issued to former minister Rohitashav Sharma, who is considered close to Raje.

Poonia told IANS that he met senior party leaders and union ministers during his visit to the national capital. "I was not called by the Central leadership. I came to Delhi to discuss organisational issues with the party leadership. I briefed them about the political situation in the state. I also told the party leadership that the Ashok Gehlot government is trying to defame the RSS. Since 1948, the Congress party has left no stone unturned to defame the RSS and that is their only agenda," Poonia said.

Recently a video clip that surfaced on social media showed a RSS functionary sitting with others, who were allegedly seen talking about Rs 20 crore commission from a firm for getting its payment released from the municipal body in the state.

--IANS

ssb/bg