RT-PCR negative certificate must for travellers from Kerala to TN

The Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian said that the decision was taken following the surge in the Covid cases in Kerala.

Chennai, Aug 2 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has made a negative RT-PCR test mandatory for people travelling to the state from Kerala. This will be made effective from August 5 onwards.

Individuals from Kerala who can produce a fully vaccinated certificate with the second dose taken 14 days before the journey will also be allowed entry into the state from August 5 onwards.

However in the border areas of Tamil Nadu like Cumbum, Nagercoil and in Walayar the restrictions have come into effect from Monday onwards with the authorities insisting on the negative RT-PCR certificate or vaccination certificate 14 days before the journey.

Ma Subramanian along with the Tamil Nadu health secretary, J. Radhakrishnan on Sunday inspected the Chennai International airport's domestic and international terminals on Sunday to monitor the Covid-19 screening at the airport.

Minister Ma Subramanian told IANS said, "The cases in Kerala are increasing and, hence the Tamil Nadu state health department has taken a view that a negative RT-PCR certificate taken within 72 hours of travel or a fully vaccinated certificate with the second dose of vaccine taken 14 days before the journey is a must for people from Kerala reaching Tamil Nadu."

The minister also said that people travelling by road, rail or by air will have to produce these certificates at the border of Tamil Nadu and that only those who produce the certificates would be allowed entry to the state.

The health department of the state has directed officials in districts where there is a surge in Covid cases to monitor and implement preventive measures to control the surge of cases.

Karnataka has also issued a health alert stating that people from Kerala be allowed to travel into that state only if they produce a negative RT-PCR certificate taken within 72 hours of the journey. The Karnataka health department has made negative RT-PCR certificates mandatory even for those who have taken both doses of vaccine for people from Kerala.

