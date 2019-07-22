RTI (Amendment) bill doesn't compromise autonomy, only enables legislation: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Terming any conception regarding Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 as "wrong and motivated", Minister of State (MoS) for Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the bill will not compromise the autonomy of the original act and would enable legislation.

"This Bill in no way compromises the autonomy of RTI, any such conception is wrong or motivated. Truth is, the Bill is enabling legislation", Singh told ANI.He outlined that no changes have been made to the section which deals with autonomy and independence of the RTI Act.Singh said, "A few points were left out by the UPA govt. There was no provision to frame rules, an amendment was essential. So the amendment is being brought in Sec 27. As far as the connection between autonomy and independence of the RTI Act is concerned, it pertains to Sec 12(3) no changes made to that."Singh also emphasised that the amendments will streamline the RTI act and would fix the tenure of Information Commissioner."Amendment was made in Sec 27 so that the government gets authorised to frame rules. The amendment is being made to Sec 13 and 16 to affix the tenure of Information Commissioners and terms and conditions of their office. T his Bill is for streamlining and institutionalising RTI Act", he said.Earlier in the day, Singh, who also holds the charge of ministery of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions moved the RTI amendment bill for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha saying it is aimed at streamlining and institutionalising the functioning of the information commission.He said that the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 seeks to remove some of the anomalies in the Act of 2005.He expressed confidence that members will respect the spirit with which the bill has been brought in and assured that the government will look at suggestions with an open mind.The bill seeks to give the central government power to fix the tenure and salaries of information commissioners. (ANI)