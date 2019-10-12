RTI Act a milestone in India's democratic journey: Shah

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the RTI Act was a big milestone in country's journey of democracy and has helped bridge the gap between the people and administration.



Addressing the 14th annual convention of the Central Information Commission (CIC) here, Shah said the Right to Information Act has also instilled confidence among people.

" I feel that in our democratic journey, RTI is a big milestone. We can provide good administration on the basis of transparency and accountability. RTI has helped a lot in giving a boost to transparency and accountability," Shah said.

He said the RTI Act has helped to bridge the gap between the people and the administration in the last 14 years.

"It has also increased the confidence of people towards administration," he said.

Shah said that RTI Act has achieved its goals and instilled the confidence among the citizens. (ANI)

