RTI activist claims to have CDs of another K'taka minister

Bengaluru, March 3 (IANS) RTI activistDinesh Kallahalli, who shot to fame after releasing 'sensational sleaze CD' containing intimate relationship of former minister Ramesh Jarakiholi with a woman, on Wednesday claimed that he has CDs of three more persons including a minister and he plans to release it soon.

Interacting with media persons, Kallahalli said that his fight against corruption would continue. "I am not scared of my future. Although I am getting threat calls, I will not succumb to anyone. I am planning to release three more CDs that will again shake the Karnataka political landscape as one of the CDs pertains to a minister," he said.

He added that the other two CDs belong to two high profile personalities but they are not politicians. "I can only assure the media these CDs will certainly create an even bigger impact at the national level," he said.

Meanwhile, he has written a letter to the Ramnagara superintendent of police alleging that 'he was receiving multiple threat calls for releasing the CD'.

Kallahalli released a CD to news channels, after formally filing complaint with the police, that contained intimate scenes of a former minister with an unknown woman which went viral as soon as it was released.

According to the letter, Kallahalli charged that his life is under threat and he wants security for exposing a minister, who was luring a woman with a government job.

In his letter, he alleged that it has come to his notice that a few unknown persons were roaming around his house scouting for information about him and his family.

