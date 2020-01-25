RTI activist files complaint against man who said 'Assam should be cut off'

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): RTI activist Vivek Garg on Saturday filed a police complaint against Sharjeel Imam, an organiser of anti-CAA protests at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, for his alleged statement that Assam should be "cut off from the rest of India".



Garg has requested the police to register an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and National Security Act against Imam.

"A viral video of JNU student and one of the Shaheen Bagh masterminds Sharjeel Imam has emerged where Imam has talked of Assam and Northeast to be cut off from India. This appears to be 'tukde, tukde' gang Part-2. We have complained against him," Garg told ANI.

"The police should investigate whether there is Pakistan's ISI behind them (Shaheen Bagh protesters) or Chinese intelligence agencies are backing them. It is a matter of investigation that who is funding them," Garg added.

In a related development, the Assam police have registered an FIR against Imam.

Earlier, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam government had taken the cognisance of the "seditious statement" and would take legal action in this regard. (ANI)

