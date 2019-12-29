RTI activist murder case: Odisha police arrest five including contract killers

Kandhamal (Odisha) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Odisha Police on Sunday arrested five accused including two contract killers involved in the alleged killing of RTI activist Abhimanyu Panda on December 10.

The accused have been identified as K Biswajit Patra (42), S Balaji Achary (29), Rasa Bihari Dash (39) and the two contract killers- a shooter and a bike rider.The police also recovered one country-made pistol, three live ammunition, six mobile phones and a bike from their possession."Based on the report of one Nirmal Kumar Sahu, a case was registered on December 10. During the investigation, it is ascertained that there was a severe dispute between K Biswajit Patra and the deceased Abhimanyu Panda," the police said in a statement.It added that Biswajit had emotionally appealed to Rasa Bihari Dash and S Balaji Achary and they hatched a conspiracy to teach Abhimanyu Panda a lesson."Dash and Achary took one lakh from Biswajit and contacted a middle man who gave the act a final touch through contract killers. Subsequently, the shooter and the bike rider reached Balliguda on December 8 and killed Abhimanyu on December 10," the police said.Adding that the accused will be produced before the court for trial, the police said that an investigation is underway to establish the involvement of others in connection with the case. (ANI)