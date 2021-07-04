RTI seeks information on reported meeting between Suvendu Adhikari, Solicitor General

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Saket Gokhale, a former journalist and social activist, has sought information regarding the reported meeting between the Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta, with Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly on July 1, from the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice under Right to Information Act, 2005.



In a letter to Dr Anju Rathi Rana, Joint Secretary and Legal Advisor, Department of Legal Affairs, Gokhale said the said meeting was a "gross conflict of interest and an act of impropriety with the SGI representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a case where Sh. Suvendu Adhikari is an accused."

In this context, the social activist asked the Ministry of Law to state whether the Solicitor General of India has provided a written clarification on this meeting to the Department of Legal Affairs or to any other corresponding department of the Union Government of India.

"Please state whether the Department of Legal Affairs has instituted a preliminary enquiry or issued a show-cause notice into allegations of SGI Tushar Mehta meeting with Suvendu Adhikari on July 1. Please state whether records of appointments, meetings, and video footage from the office of the Solicitor General of India has been demanded by the Department of Legal Affairs to ascertain whether SGI Tushar Mehta met with Suvendu Adhikari on July 1," he asked further.

Meanwhile, Tushar Mehta has denied the meeting with the BJP leader and clarified that Adhikari came to his residence "unannounced".

On July 1, sources had said Adhikari met the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta to discuss various legal issues. (ANI)

