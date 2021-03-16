Ruckus in Odisha Assembly over paddy procurement

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress MLAs created ruckus in Odisha Assembly on Tuesday over pending paddy procurement by the government.



The ruckus was followed by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLAs demanding an apology from BJP MLA Subash Panigrahi, who earlier attempted suicide in State Assembly by consuming sanitiser.

Panigrahi on Saturday had said that he had attempted suicide to draw attention to the problems related to paddy procurement in the state.

"Paddy procurement not being done in Debgad area. More than 2 lakh quintal paddy lying unsold. I attempted suicide by consuming sanitiser to draw the state government's attention to the issue," he said.

The Budget session of the Odisha Assembly commenced on February 18 and will continue in two phases till April 9.

The state budget was presented on February 22. (ANI)

