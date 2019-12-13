Ruckus in Rajya Sabha over Rahul's 'rape in India' remark

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon soon after the House met on Friday after BJP lawmakers raised slogans and demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "rape in India" remark.

The issue was raised by lawmaker Sonal Mansingh who said: "Yesterday at a public meeting, Congress leader described India not as 'Make in India' but 'rape in India'."



Later, a number of women MPs raised slogans of "Rahul Gandhi Maafi mango (Rahul Gandhi should apologise)."

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not allow the matter to be raised further and said no lawmaker can take the name of a person who is not a member of the Upper House.

"You cannot take the name of a person who is not a member of this House. Nobody has the business to disturb the House," said Naidu. Soon after, he adjourned the Rajya Sabha till 12 noon.

Addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand on Thursday, Gandhi had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched 'Make in India' but nowadays it is 'Rape in India'.

"Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word," he had said. (ANI)

