Ruckus over price hike, LS adjourned till 7 p.m.

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The first day of the second-leg of the Budget Session on Monday witnessed the Opposition mount an attack on the government over rising prices of LPG cylinders and petroleum products leading to the adjournment of the Lok Sabha till 7 p.m. minutes after it began the session.

Opposition parties, as well as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) former ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) took on the government over the price hike issue.

Led by Congress, Trinamool and DMK leaders approached the Speaker's podium sloganeering "LPG ke daam wapas lo" (bring down the price of cooking gas cylinders) and "Perol, Diesel ke daam kam karo" (reduce the prices of petrol and diesel).

The NCP, RSP and other opposition leaders were also part of the opposition's move, but they chose only to stand at their respective seats.

Speaker Om Birla requested the opposition parties to dedicate the House's proceedings for women MPs considering the celebration of International Women's Day which was observed across the world on Monday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also requested the opposition to support the House proceedings, saying it was dedicated to women MPs of the House for the day in view of the International Women's Day. "We should run the House and discuss issues related to women. A separate discussion on women is also acceptable," Joshi said.

Congress leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suggested giving reservation to women on the day requesting the government to come with a resolution on it to honour the women on the day when the Speaker gave him a chance to put the opposition's point of objection.

Later, SAD leader and former Cabinet Minister Harsimrat Kaur said how the women will run their homes amid price rise of LPG, and petrol and diesel.

As the opposition continued the din, the Lok Sabha Speaker adjourned the House till 7 p.m.

--IANS

rak/in