Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law over false statements

New York, June 25 (IANS) A US court has suspended former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's license to practice law citing his "false and misleading statements" over former President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election.

"We conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020," according to a 33-page suspension order issued by the New York Supreme Court's appellate division on Thursday