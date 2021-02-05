Rukhsat-e-Chillai Kalan musical event organised in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 5 (ANI): Rukhsat-e-Chillai Kalan, a musical event was organised in Srinagar on Friday to provide a platform and to promote the talent of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.



Chillai Kalan, a traditional 40-day long period of extreme cold in Kashmir, began on December 21 and continued till January 31. During this period, parts of water bodies like Dal Lake freeze.

To mark the end of Chillai Kalan period, a local group has organised the event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC). The artists electrified the atmosphere with their energetic performances. The festival saw diverse performances ranged from music bands to solo singers.

Mehreen Bakshi, one of the organisers said, "Our aim is to call people outside of their homes and say goodbye to Chillai Kalan period and to provide a platform to youngsters to showcase their talents."

The event witnessed a huge crowd from several districts, Bakshi added.

An artist said, "Kashmir is a hub of different talents, we wish this kind of events and initiative will be organised in future also and promote the culture and productive youth engagement." (ANI)

