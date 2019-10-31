Run for Unity: Delhi Metro to begin services at 4 am today

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Delhi Metro services will begin early at 4 am on Thursday in order to facilitate people participating in the 'Run for Unity' event in the national capital.

Trains will be available at a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 am, following which operations will continue as per normal timetable throughout the day.

"To facilitate people taking part in the 'Run for Unity' on 31 October 2019, Metro services will begin at 4 am from terminal stations of all lines and will run with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 am. Thereafter, services will continue as per normal timetable throughout the day," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.



The 'Run for Unity' event is being organised on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was independent India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, approximately 15,000 participants will take part in the event, who will arrive on buses and cars.

The 'Run for Unity' will be flagged off from the main gate of the Dhyan Chand National Stadium in India Gate.

According to a traffic advisory, traffic congestion is expected from 6:30 am to 8:30 am in the area near the event venue. (ANI)

