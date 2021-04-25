Running out of oxygen, Fortis Escorts suspends new admission

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) While hospitals continue to raise alarm over shortage of oxygen, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute has said it would not admit new patients.

Sending SOS alarm, the hospital said it is left with oxygen for just one hour.

Tweeting a picture of notice placed outside the hospital, Cardiologist at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute Dr Nishith Chandra said, "Things are turning very grim. This is the situation of my hospital Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, at New Delhi, One of the most premier cardiac hospitals of India."