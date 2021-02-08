Rupesh Singh murder: Rituraj's wife blames police for framing husband

Wife of Rituraj, Sakshi Singh, on Sunday evening said, "Patna police is pressurizing my husband to accept the murder which he had not done. He has nothing to do with the murder of Rupesh Kumar Singh, station manager of Indigo airlines."

Patna, Feb 8 (IANS) The family of Rituraj Singh, accused in Rupesh Kumar Singh murder case, blamed Patna police for allegedly pressurizing on him to admit the crime.

Kam Adhikar Party (JAP) president Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav also met her and other family members on Sunday.

After meeting the family, Yadav said, "The investigation of Rupesh Singh murder case is not been done properly. A lot of top leaders and bureaucrats are involved in this murder case. Patna police has framed Rituraj Singh to save those big fish."

The police also allegedly misbehaved with Sakshi during the investigation which is condemnable and women commission should look into it as well, Yadav added.

"We have been demanding a CBI inquiry in this matter since January 12. After the arrest of Rituraj Singh, we have said that Patna police has framed him. They have found a scapegoat to save big bureaucrats and ministers. The family of the deceased had also demanded a CBI inquiry as they are not satisfied with the police investigation," Yadav said.

Patna police had claimed that Rituraj along with his three other accomplices killed Rupesh Kumar Singh to take revenge for a road rage incident that took place on November 29. Rituraj allegedly took the revenge almost 50 days after the road rage incident on January 12.

--IANS

ajk/rt