Rural India has declared itself ODF: PM Modi

"Today, rural India and its villages have declared themselves ODF. This the power and source of success of the ongoing 'Swachhta Abhiyan' (cleanliness drive) being run based on self-motivation and with public participation," he said in his address at the Sabarmati river front.

Making the announcement, Modi said that this motivational place of Sabarmati has become the witness of this success.

The Modi government had launched the Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G) from October 2, 2014 with an aim to achieve ODF India by October 2, 2019.