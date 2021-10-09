Rural local body polls peaceful in TN

Chennai, Oct 9 (IANS) Polling in the rural local body elections in nine districts of Tamil Nadu is progressing peacefully and at a brisk pace amid tight security on Saturday.

Polling is being held in Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Tirupattur and Villupuram districts.