Rush for posts begins, CPI-M issues guidelines for ministerial staff jobs

Thiruvananthapuram, May 21 (IANS) Ever since Pinarayi Vijayan created history by retaining power when votes were counted on May 2, the state party headquarters in the capital city is a crowded place with numerous party workers, fellow travellers and well wishers making a beeline to find a spot in appointments. The party on Friday came out with guidelines on this.

The CPI-M has 12 cabinet posts including Vijayan as Chief Minister out of the total 21. Then there are three other posts which include the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and the Chief Whip, which carry cabinet status with each of them being allowed 25 personal staff members.

The party State Secretariat which met here decided to appoint private secretaries to the Ministers only from the party, as the earlier practise of appointing them from outside had created problems during Vijayan's first term, observed top leaders who took part in the discussion.

Another decision that has been taken was not to appoint state government officials who are above 51 (the retirement age for government officials is now 56).

Vijayan led from the front when he decided to appoint young CPI-M leader K.K. Ragesh, who recently finished his term in the Upper House, as his new private secretary. He said that his previous private secretary (a former IRS officer) will also be in his office in a new post

According to the rules all those who are appointed from outside the state government become eligible for life long pension after 30 months of service.

In the past there have been instances when staff members were asked to leave after completion of 30 months, so a new set of people could be appointed and after 30 months, they also became eligible for life long pension.

Hence every time a new government assumed office, there was a mad rush by many to join the personal staff of those holding cabinet status posts.

Of late every Minister has moved to appoint a public relations officer and it's here that journalists try their luck. Whenever the Left is in power, there is a scramble from those who work in the party organ to get this post.

--IANS

sg/bg