Russia adds 13,433 Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Feb 19 (IANS) Russia confirmed 13,433 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 4,139,031, the country's Covid-19 response centre said in a statement on Friday.

The death toll from the virus rose by 470 to 82,396, the centre said, adding that 3,679,949 patients have so far recovered, including 18,637 over the past day, the Xinhua news agency reported.