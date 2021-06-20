Russia adds 17,906 Covid cases

Moscow, June 20 (IANS) Russia has reported another 17,906 Covid-19 cases in the past 24-hour period, according to the official data released on Saturday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 5,299,215, Xinhua news agency reported.

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 466 to 128,911 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries