Russia adds 20,538 Covid-19 cases

Moscow, June 28 (IANS) Russia has reported another 20,538 Covid-19 cases in the past 24-hour period, according to the official data released on Sunday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 5,451,291, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 599 to 133,282 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 12,728 to 4,956,714.