Russia adds 21,513 Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Jan 23 (IANS) Russia confirmed 21,513 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the country's total to 3,677,352, the country's Covid-19 response centre said in a statement on Friday.

The number of deaths increased by 580 to 68,412, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Figures show that 3,081,536 people have recovered, including 27,318 recoveries over the past day.