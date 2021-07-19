Russia adds 25,018 Covid-19 cases

Moscow, July 19 (IANS) Russia registered 25,018 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours as the Delta variant continues to spread, taking the nationwide tally to 5,958,133, the official monitoring and response center said on Sunday.

The center reported 764 coronavirus-related fatalities in the past day, raising the national death toll to 148,419, while the number of recoveries grew by 18,886 to 5,341,231, the Xinhua news agency reported.