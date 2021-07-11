Russia adds 25,082 Covid-19 cases

Moscow, July 11 (IANS) Russia recorded 25,082 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,758,300, the official monitoring and response centre said on Saturday.

The centre reported 752 coronavirus-related fatalities in the past day, raising the national death toll to 142,253, while the number of recoveries grew by 17,750 to 5,182,837, the Xinhua news agency reported.