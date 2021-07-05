Russia adds 25,142 Covid cases

Moscow, July 5 (IANS) Russia logged 25,142 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,610,941, the official monitoring and response centre said on Sunday.

The centre reported 663 coronavirus-related fatalities in the past day, raising the national death toll to 137,925, while the number of recoveries grew by 15,484 to 5,068,901, Xinhua reported.