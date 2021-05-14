Russia adds 9,462 COVID-19 cases

Moscow [Russia], May 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia registered 9,462 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 4,922,901, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Friday.



Meanwhile, another 393 deaths were reported, taking the country's death toll to 115,116.

According to the statement, 4,537,634 people have recovered, including 9,756 over the past day.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 3,818 cases, taking its tally of infections to 1,131,235.

So far, more than 132.7 million coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

