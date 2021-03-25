Russia asks NATO to focus on own problems

Moscow, March 25 (IANS) The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should deal with urgent problems that its member countries are facing, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, after the bloc accused Moscow of "aggressive actions".

"They (these problems) require urgent attention: vaccination, the crisis, human rights issues in NATO countries. Once you manage to solve these issues, we will consider your experience," the ministry's spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, told reporters on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.