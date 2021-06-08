Russia bans entry for 9 Canadian citizens

Moscow, June 8 (IANS) The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that nine Canadian citizens have been banned from entering the country "in response to the illegal sanctions" imposed by the Ottawa government.

"In response to the illegal sanctions imposed by the Canadian government on March 24 against citizens of Russia under the far-fetched pretext of allegedly persecuting Russian citizen Alexei Navalny, convicted of illegal acts, it was decided to ban the entry to Russia on an indefinite basis for the following persons holding Canadian citizenship," the Ministry said in a statement on Monday.