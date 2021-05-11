Russia calls on Israel, Palestine to exercise restraint as violence escalates

Moscow [Russia], May 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia is deeply concerned about the dangerous development of the situation in the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem and calls on Israel and Palestine to avoid steps fraught with further escalation of tension, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.



The situation in East Jerusalem and around the Gaza Strip remains extremely tense, she noted.

"Moscow is deeply concerned about such a dangerous development of events. We strongly condemn attacks on civilians, regardless of their nationality and religion. We call on the parties to show restraint and not take steps fraught with further escalation of tensions. We believe it is important to observe the terms of the status quo in relation to the Holy Places in Jerusalem enshrined in the Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty, as well as the well-known UN resolutions concerning this city," Zakharova said in a statement.

She stressed that Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a member of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators, in cooperation with regional and international parties, will consistently seek a comprehensive and sustainable settlement in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions providing for the creation of two states, Palestine and Israel, coexisting in peace and security. (ANI/Sputnik)

