Russia, China, Pakistan, US urge less violence in Afghanistan

Moscow, March 19 (IANS) Russia, China, the US and Pakistan signed a joint statement here on Thursday, calling on all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to reduce the level of violence, and urging the Taliban not to pursue a spring offensive.

The statement on a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan was released by the Russian Foreign Ministry after a regular meeting of the four countries, or the extended "Troika," with the participation of representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban, the Xinhua news agency reported.