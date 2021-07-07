  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Russia confirms 23,962 new COVID-19 cases

Russia confirms 23,962 new COVID-19 cases

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Jul 7th, 2021, 15:25:09hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative image

Moscow [Russia], July 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 23,962 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,682,634, the federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 5,682,634 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,938 cases (12.3%) without clinical symptoms," the statement said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.42%.
Moscow confirmed 5,621 daily infections. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,531 cases and St. Petersburg with 1,906 cases.
The response center reported a new record of 725 fatalities linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's death toll to 140,041.
In the same 24 hours, 20,067 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 5,121,919. (ANI/Sputnik)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features