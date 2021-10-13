Russia confirms 28,717 daily Covid infections

Moscow, Oct 13 (IANS) Russia registered 28,717 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 28,190 the day before, taking the nationwide tally to 7,861,681, the official monitoring and response centre said on Wednesday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 984, the highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total number of deaths due to the disease to 219,329, Xinhua news agency reported.