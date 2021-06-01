Russia confirms 9,500 new COVID-19 infections

Moscow [Russia], June 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia registered 9,500 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,081,417, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday.



The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 372 to 121,873 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 8,994 to 4,693,579.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,669 new cases, taking its total to 1,183,639.

Russia will resume flights with Britain from Wednesday, as the country's federal operational headquarters for the fight against the pandemic decided not to extend the suspension that was first introduced in December 2020.

More than 138.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

