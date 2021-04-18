Russia expels Ukrainian diplomat for 'spying'

Moscow, April 18 (IANS) The Russian Foreign Ministry asked a Ukrainian diplomat to leave the country after he was caught red-handed receiving classified information from a Russian citizen.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry said it had summoned Ukraine's Charge d'Affaires Vasily Pokotilo after the Federal Security Service intelligence agency briefly detained Ukrainian consul Aleksandr Sosonyuk in St. Petersburg on Friday for obtaining classified information about Russian law enforcement agencies, reports Xinhua news agency.