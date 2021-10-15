Russia hopes for frank conversation with Taliban on October 20, says Zamir Kabulov

Moscow [Russia], October 15 (ANI): Russia hopes for a frank conversation with Taliban on October 20 in a Moscow-format meeting, said Zamir Kabulov, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan on Friday.



"Representatives of the Taliban have accepted the invitation to the Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan, which the Russian capital hosts on October 20, and Russia hopes to have a frank conversation and express all of its concerns," Sputnik reported citing Kabulov as saying.

"We have invited a delegation from Kabul and they have already made a decision to participate. We are waiting for the composition of the delegation to be announced ... On (October) 20, we plan to have a frank conversation with representatives of the new Afghan leadership," Kabulov said.

According to the diplomat, Moscow plans "to openly express concerns to the Afghan delegation, not in the form of demands, but as a dialogue on starting to solve problems constructively," Sputnik reported.

"We do not expect any breakthrough decisions, this is a long process," Kabulov added.

The Moscow format meeting is due on October 20. The Moscow format was introduced in 2017 on the basis of the six-party mechanism for consultations between special representatives from Russia, Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Iran, and India, the Russian news agency reported.

Meanwhile, India has also confirmed its participation in the talks. The Ministry of External Affairs yesterday said India has received an invitation to the Moscow Format Meeting on Afghanistan on October 20 and will be participating in it. (ANI)

