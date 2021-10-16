Russia invites US for upcoming talks on Afghanistan

Moscow is also currently considering a proposal by Iran on hosting in Tehran a meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbours, Xinhua news agency quoted Zamir Kabulov, Russia's Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan, as saying on Friday.

Moscow, Oct 16 (IANS) Russia has invited a US delegation to participate in the talks on Afghanistan slated to take place in Moscow on october 20, a top official said here.

A day earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that post-conflict reconstruction and humanitarian assistance will be high on the agenda of the multilateral talks.

Russia has also invited Taliban representatives to the meeting.

The Moscow-format consultations on Afghanistan were launched in 2017 on the basis of the six-party mechanism for consultations among representatives from Russia, Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Iran and India.

The first round of the consultations took place on April 14, 2017 and were attended by the Deputy Foreign Ministers and representatives of 11 countries, namely Russia, Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

--IANS

ksk/