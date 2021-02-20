Russia logs 12,953 new Covid-19 cases

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Feb 20th, 2021, 17:30:04hrs
Moscow, Feb 20 (IANS) Russia registered 12,953 more Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from 13,433 a day earlier, the country's Covid-19 response centre said Saturday.

The national tally has thus increased to 4,151,984 with 82,876 deaths and 3,697,433 recoveries, the centre said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,623 new cases, taking its total to 966,232, the Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 108.7 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across Russia.

--IANS

int/rs

