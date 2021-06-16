Russia logs 13,397 fresh Covid cases

Moscow, June 16 (IANS) Russia has reported 13,397 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, pushing the tally to 5,249,990, the official monitoring and response center said on Wednesday.

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 396 to 127,576 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 10,256 to 4,828,500, Xinhua reported.