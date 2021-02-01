Russia logs 18,359 new Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Feb 1 (IANS) Russia registered 18,359 more Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from 19,032 a day earlier, the country's Covid-19 response centre said.

The national tally has thus increased to 3,850,439 with 73,182 deaths and 3,300,004 recoveries, the centre said, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.