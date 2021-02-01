  1. Sify.com
  4. Russia logs 18,359 new Covid-19 cases

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Feb 1st, 2021, 06:21:04hrs
Moscow, Feb 1 (IANS) Russia registered 18,359 more Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from 19,032 a day earlier, the country's Covid-19 response centre said.

The national tally has thus increased to 3,850,439 with 73,182 deaths and 3,300,004 recoveries, the centre said, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,284 new cases, down from 2,430 the previous day, taking the city's total to 930,072.

More than 102 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

--IANS

int/

