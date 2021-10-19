Russia logs 33,740 daily Covid cases, record daily deaths

The nationwide death toll grew by a record daily increase of 1,015 to 225,325, and the number of recoveries increased by 23,426 to 7,040,481, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, Oct 19 (IANS) Russia confirmed 33,740 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 8,060,752, the official monitoring and response center said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 5,700 new cases, taking its total to 1,731,937.

Over 47.5 million Russians have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine and 51 million have received at least one dose, according to data released on Friday.

Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova announced on Monday that 30 more free rapid coronavirus test sites will be launched across the capital.

Moscow authorities have organized an apartment raffle in a bid to increase vaccination rates. Residents of the capital who are planning to receive their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine or those who get re-vaccinated by November 21 will have an opportunity to win one of ten apartments currently being raffled.

--IANS

int/skp/